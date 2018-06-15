Antenna TV to Air “Dad’s Day Out: Silver Spoons Father’s Day Marathon”

Tribune Broadcasting’s Multicast Entertainment Network To Air “Silver Spoons” Marathon on June 17

Chicago, IL – May 29, 2018– Celebrate this Father’s Day with kid at heart Edward Stratton III (Joel Higgins) and his son Ricky (Rick Schroder) with Antenna TV’s Dad’s Day Out Silver Spoons Father’s Day Marathon on Sunday, June 17. Watch father and son balance parenting, growing up and playing with a lot of toys on Father’s Day from 5am through 11:30p ET, with 37 episodes of Silver Spoons.

Antenna TV’s Dad’s Day Out Silver Spoons Father’s Day Marathon will air the following episodes:

5:00 AM Pilot

5:30 AM Boys Will Be Boys

6:00 AM Me and Mr. T

6:30 AM Evelyn Returns

7:00 AM Honor Thy Father

7:30 AM Father Nature

8:00 AM Popcorn

8:30 AM Junior Businessman

9:00 AM Three’s a Crowd

9:30 AM Hospital

10:00 AM Sounds of Silence

10:30 A Hunting We Will Go

11:00 AM Changes

11:30 AM Hi Mom

12:00 PM St. Louis Blues

12:30 PM Best Friends

1:00 PM Growing Pains (Pt.1)

1:30 PM Growing Pains (Pt.2)

2:00 PM Voyage of the Darnes (Pt.1)

2:30 PM Voyage of the Darnes (Pt.2)

3:00 PM Call of the Wild

3:30 PM Trouble with Grandfather

4:00 PM Beauties and the Beasts

4:30 PM Head Over Heels

05:00 PM Mrs. Stratton Builds Her Dream House

5:30 PM Race with Eagles

6:00 PM Stratton and Stratton

6:30 PM Judgement Day

7:00 PM Way We Weren’t

7:30 PM Who’s the Boss?

8:00 PM Man to Man

8:30 PM Edward Creates a Monster

9:00 PM Author, Author

9:30 PM Pardon My French

10:00 PM Educating Rick

10:30 PM Edwards Big Adventure

11:00 PM Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Silver Spoons regularly airs on Antenna TV weeknights at 3a ET, Saturdays at 1:30p ET and Sundays at 11a ET.

