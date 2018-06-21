Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
Foodie Fix: Boathouse At The Riverside

Posted 10:40 am, June 21, 2018

A new restaurant on the Las Olas waterfront is bringing South Floridians a taste of the Mediterranean. Boathouse at the Riverside uses Mediterranean influences to create new tapas like dishes. For more information and a look at the full menu go to boathouseriverside.com.