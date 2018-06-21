A new restaurant on the Las Olas waterfront is bringing South Floridians a taste of the Mediterranean. Boathouse at the Riverside uses Mediterranean influences to create new tapas like dishes. For more information and a look at the full menu go to boathouseriverside.com.
Foodie Fix: Boathouse At The Riverside
