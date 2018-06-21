Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: Gotti

Posted 10:40 am, June 21, 2018, by

John Travolta plays mob boss John Gotti in the mob-thriller "Gotti." We sat down with the film's stars John Travolta and Kelly Preston.