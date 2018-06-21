Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: Tag

Posted 10:40 am, June 21, 2018, by , Updated at 10:34AM, June 21, 2018

Inspired by a true story, "Tag" tells the story of a group of friends who have played the same game of tag for 30 years. We had the chance to speak with some of the movie's biggest stars.