Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Screen Time: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Posted 10:46 am, June 22, 2018, by , Updated at 10:39AM, June 22, 2018

It's up to Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard to save the dinosaurs when Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits South Florida theaters this weekend. Here's a preview of the film.