Inside South Florida: Breaking The Cycle Of Opioid Addiction

Posted 11:42 am, June 25, 2018, by

Tammy Tucker discusses the programs to help break the cycle of opioid addiction at Memorial Healthcare System. The programs include medication assisted treatment, mothers in recovery, and more.