Inside South Florida: Recognizing Excellence In Our Community

Posted 11:52 am, June 25, 2018, by , Updated at 11:27AM, June 25, 2018

We sat down with Emily Cardenas, the director of communication for The Children's Trust to discuss their annual awards ceremony for people who make a significant impact on the children in our community. We even got to chat with one of this year's winners, Earl Maulding, the director of theatre for young audiences at Actors' Playhouse.