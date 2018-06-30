Geek-Out with Us at Florida Supercon 2018

GET SUPER WITH US!

Florida Supercon, the LARGEST Comic Con in Miami is BACK!! Supercon takes place JULY 12-15, 2018 at the Boward County Convention Center!

Find the best in Comic Books, Media Guests, Anime, Animation, Video Games, Fantasy, Sci-Fi and Pop Culture in South Florida. Florida Supercon is 4 days of fun featuring celebrity guests, comic book creators, voice actors, industry guests, cosplayers, artists, writers, panels, Q&A’s, films & shorts, costume & cosplay contests, vendors, parties, anime, workshops, video gaming and more!

Come and stop by The CW South Florida booth. We’ll be giving away prizes and free stuff. Plus get your picture take with your favorite The CW superheroes, Like Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl.

