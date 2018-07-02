Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
Inside South Florida: Holding Yourself In High Esteem

Posted 3:18 pm, July 2, 2018, by , Updated at 01:49PM, July 2, 2018

Self-esteem is important. Therapist Alexia Pilleris shares her tips that help increase self-esteem, including gratitude lists, thought-stopping, and self nurturing activities.