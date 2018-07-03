Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
Cheap Seats: Strokes of Genius

Posted 11:51 am, July 3, 2018, by , Updated at 11:50AM, July 3, 2018

A new documentary, "Strokes of Genius," swings us back to the historic 2008 Wimbledon Finals between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, considered the greatest tennis match in history. "Strokes of Genius" airs tonight at 8 pm.