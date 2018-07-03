Cheap Seats: Strokes of Genius

A new documentary, "Strokes of Genius," swings us back to the historic 2008 Wimbledon Finals between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, considered the greatest tennis match in history. "Strokes of Genius" airs tonight at 8 pm.
