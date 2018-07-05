Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: Marlins vs Nationals

Posted 10:19 am, July 5, 2018, by , Updated at 10:05AM, July 5, 2018

The Marlins are heading to the nation's capital this weekend for a four-game series with the Nationals. The Marlins can play spoiler, as the Nats are still fighting for control of the NL East.