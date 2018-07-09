Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
Morning Dose: Staying Safe In The Water

Learning how to swim is an important skill for kids to master, especially here in South Florida. Swimming instructor Heidi Kolb has tips on how to keep your kids safe in the water, including swimming with a buddy and making sure kids are supervised around water. Check out this video for the rest of her tips.