Morning Dose: Local Business Tips From Anidjar And Levine

Posted 10:48 am, July 10, 2018

Marc Anidjar and Glen Levine founded one of the top law practices in South Florida. They tell their story, and share tips that can help other local businesses, like answering your phone on a Saturday and believing in the process. For more advice catch Inside South Florida this Saturday at 12 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.