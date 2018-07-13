Cheap Seats: The Greatest Wimbeldon Finals Ever

A fortnight of elite tennis comes to a close this Sunday with the Wimbledon Finals. Here are some of the greatest Wimbledon Finals of all time, including the 2008 Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal matchup, considered the greatest tennis match of all time.
