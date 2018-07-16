A fish a day will keep the doctors at the bay. This weekend is the 31st annual Miami Physician Fishing Tournament in Key Largo, and we spoke with two of the participating doctors.
Inside South Florida: A Reel-y Good Community Event
-
Inside South Florida: Make-A-Wish Dream Date Auction
-
Inside South Florida: Ant-Man And The Wasp
-
Inside South Florida: Laying Down The Law With Marc Anidjar And Glen Levine
-
Inside South Florida: Crushing Your Job Interview
-
Inside South Florida: “Sicario Day Of the Soldado”
-
-
Inside South Florida: South Florida Integrative Health
-
Inside South Florida: Holding Yourself In High Esteem
-
Inside South Florida: “Uncle Drew” Starring Shaq
-
Inside South Florida: Recognizing Excellence In Our Community
-
Inside South Florida: Fueling Up This Hurricane Season
-
-
Inside South Florida: Shop ‘Till You Drop
-
Inside South Florida: Breaking The Cycle Of Opioid Addiction
-
Inside South Florida: Gotti