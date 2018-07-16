Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: Laying Down The Law With Marc Anidjar And Glen Levine

Posted 4:31 pm, July 16, 2018, by , Updated at 03:32PM, July 16, 2018

The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine started from humble beginnings. Take a look at how they got their start and their tips for other local businesses.