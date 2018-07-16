Morning Dose: The Importance Of Hydration

It is important to stay hydrated, especially in the summer Florida heat. Health reporter Vanessa Bolano shares her tips to stay well hydrated, including buying a reusable water bottle, eating foods high in water, and taking probiotics.
