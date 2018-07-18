Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
Girl Got Game

Posted 10:38 am, July 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:36AM, July 18, 2018

Make sure to watch Girl Got Game tonight at 8pm. It's a documentary following an all-women's team of e-sports gamers as they prepare to compete in the coveted IEM tournament in Poland.