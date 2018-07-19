‘Guess who’s moving?’ Eviction notice goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An eviction notice at a Memphis apartment complex is sweeping the Internet, and not everyone is amused.

A smiling emoji takes up most of the orange notice to some residents at Bent Tree Apartments near the airport, but the punchline to the joke is no laughing matter.

"It's antagonizing," Deadrick Flemming told WREG. "I feel like it's kind of embarrassing. It's a shameful situation for someone that is trying their best to make ends meet."

The eviction notice reads, 'Guess who's moving?' and follows up with 'You.'

The note goes as far as to say, "Rent is due on the first. Not whenever."

Christian comedian, KevOnStage, posted a two-minute video about the notice that got thousands of views in only a matter of hours.

The notice has been taken down, and according to neighbors, the residents have moved out. Many people living inside of this complex say they refuse to pay rent because the complex refuses to make repairs.

"They are quick to put you out and slow to fix stuff," a renter said.

WREG reached out to the Bent Tree apartment complex to hear their side of the story.

Chasity Blackburn is the senior director at the complex. She says the approach may be bold, but collectors have a process to follow.

"I'm not surprised by what you are saying. But I also don't agree, because that's the market," Blackburn said. "She does anything and everything she can to collect the money."

She says if rent isn't in by the 15th, it is sent over to evictions — and that process starts.

Joshua Clay says he understands the process but thinks the complex didn't have to stoop low to get their point across.

"That is very petty."

Marcise Taylor says if people would just pay their rent, they wouldn't have these problems.

"I mean, pay your bills and you won't get it. That's the bottom line."

In response to claims that they are slacking on their part, Blackburn had this to say.

"If they call us, the typical turnaround time is four days. That's a non-emergency."

Though residents allege the complex isn't handling their business, the fact remains that it's not free housing and rent must be paid.