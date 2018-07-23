Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: A New & Fun Way To Meal Prep

Posted 12:37 pm, July 23, 2018, by , Updated at 12:36PM, July 23, 2018

Want to spice up your weekly meal prep? Personal chef and Tastemade host Dini Klein has a weekly meal plan that keeps meals interesting. Check out her spin on using grilled chicken throughout the week.