Looking to make some extra money? Flipping homes might be a great option for you. Managing partner at BGI Capital Robert Barthelmess gives you expert tips like being knowledgeable on the location you buy in and visiting a property before investing.
Inside South Florida: Fix It & Flip It
-
Inside South Florida: Stephen Tulloch
-
Inside South Florida: Florida Supercon Recap 2018
-
Inside South Florida: Free Lunches For Kids
-
Inside South Florida: A New & Fun Way To Meal Prep
-
Inside South Florida: Make-A-Wish Dream Date Auction
-
-
Inside South Florida: A Reel-y Good Community Event
-
Inside South Florida: Ant-Man And The Wasp
-
Inside South Florida: Laying Down The Law With Marc Anidjar And Glen Levine
-
Inside South Florida: Crushing Your Job Interview
-
Inside South Florida: “Sicario Day Of the Soldado”
-
-
Inside South Florida: South Florida Integrative Health
-
Inside South Florida: Holding Yourself In High Esteem
-
Inside South Florida: “Uncle Drew” Starring Shaq