Inside South Florida: Fix It & Flip It

Posted 12:40 pm, July 23, 2018

Looking to make some extra money? Flipping homes might be a great option for you. Managing partner at BGI Capital Robert Barthelmess gives you expert tips like being knowledgeable on the location you buy in and visiting a property before investing.