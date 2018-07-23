Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: Florida Supercon Recap 2018

Posted 12:42 pm, July 23, 2018, by , Updated at 11:25AM, July 23, 2018

We went to all four days of Florida Supercon 2018 in Fort Lauderdale and saw cosplay, celebrities and more. We even got a chance to chat with Greg Cipes, John Wesley Shipp Jr. and Lou Ferrigno.