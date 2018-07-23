Do you like to refuel with a sports drink after a workout? Do you sip energy drinks to wake up during the day? Reporter Vanessa Bolano dives into the health impacts these drinks have on your body. She also gives tips on how to fuel up properly, including sipping water throughout the day and giving kids orange juice to reenergize.
Morning Dose: Sports Drinks vs. Energy Drinks
-
Girl Got Game
-
Morning Dose: The Importance Of Hydration
-
Morning Dose: Florida Supercon 2018 Recap
-
Morning Dose: Local Business Tips From Anidjar And Levine
-
Morning Dose: Staying Safe In The Water
-
-
Morning Dose: Events Calendar
-
Morning Dose: Tips On How To Avoid Motion Sickness
-
Cheap Seats: A Virtually Outstanding Experience
-
The Importance Of Walking
-
Morning Dose: Importance Of Sleep
-
-
Gabbing About Gotti
-
Superfly Movie Preview
-
Fast and Furious: Supercharged