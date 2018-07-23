Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
Morning Dose: Sports Drinks vs. Energy Drinks

Posted 12:42 pm, July 23, 2018, by , Updated at 12:30PM, July 23, 2018

Do you like to refuel with a sports drink after a workout? Do you sip energy drinks to wake up during the day? Reporter Vanessa Bolano dives into the health impacts these drinks have on your body. She also gives tips on how to fuel up properly, including sipping water throughout the day and giving kids orange juice to reenergize.