Cheap Seats: FC Bayern vs. Manchester City

Posted 11:16 am, July 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:48AM, July 25, 2018

Didn't get enough soccer during the World Cup? Not a problem! FC Bayern faces off against Manchester City this Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.