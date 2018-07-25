Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: SoFlo Sound-Off: Will Soccer Thrive In South Florida?

Posted 11:17 am, July 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:59AM, July 25, 2018

David Beckham is bringing MLS to Miami. We asked South Floridians how they think the sport will do here.