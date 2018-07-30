Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
Inside South Florida: Hydration Options For The Summer

Posted 10:38 am, July 30, 2018, by , Updated at 10:06AM, July 30, 2018

It is important to stay hydrated in the Summer, and Dr. Mayrene Hernandez of United Healthcare shares what we can drink, besides water, to stay hydrated, including skim milk and fruit infused water.