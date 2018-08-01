Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Mission Impossible: Fallout

Posted 11:12 am, August 1, 2018, by , Updated at 11:11AM, August 1, 2018

Mission Impossible: Fallout is out in South Florida theaters, and Dave got the chance to talk behind the scenes with South Florida resident Henry Cavill about his role in the film.