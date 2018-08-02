The Miami Marlins are on the road this week and will face the NL East leading Phillies in a four-game series. Here's what you need to do about the series.
Cheap Seats: Marlins vs. Phillies
-
Cheap Seats: Athletes Turned Actors
-
Cheap Seats: Florida College Football Preview Pt. 2
-
Cheap Seats: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship?
-
Cheap Seats: South Florida College Football Preview
-
Cheap Seats: International Swimming Hall Of Fame
-
-
Cheap Seats: SoFlo Sound-Off: Will Soccer Thrive In South Florida?
-
Cheap Seats: FC Bayern vs. Manchester City
-
Cheap Seats: Dolphins Defensive Stars & Storylines
-
Cheap Seats: Dolphins Offensive Preview
-
Cheap Seats: Stephen Tulloch On The NFL
-
-
Cheap Seats: Marlins Preview
-
Cheap Seats: Which Sport Has The Best All-Star Game
-
Cheap Seats: Top 5 Fav Video Games