Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: What Are Your Gym Jams?

Posted 9:46 am, August 6, 2018, by , Updated at 09:26AM, August 6, 2018

Finding the perfect workout song seems to make exercise a little bit easier. We hit the beach to find out what songs South Floridians jam out to at the gym.