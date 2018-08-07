Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: Random Water Sports

Posted 12:34 pm, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:34AM, August 7, 2018

Water sports are a big part of summer, but some are weirder than others. We took a look at the most random water sports such as barefoot waterskiing, underwater rugby, and more.