Ruby Rose Cast as Batwoman for CW

Posted 3:31 pm, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 03:30PM, August 7, 2018

Ruby Rose will be suiting up as the DC hero Batwoman for The CW.

The announcement was first made by Stephen Amell at the CW Upfronts back in May when the crossover event was officially announced.

Batwoman will make her first official appearance as part of The CW’s annual DC Arrowverse crossover event in December. Rose also is set to play the role in the Batwoman series the CW has in development for next season. The project is still in the script stage but it is likely to go to pilot and series with a star like Rose attached. Should the show get picked up, it would bow during the 2019-2020 season.

