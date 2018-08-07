Ruby Rose Cast as Batwoman for CW

Ruby Rose will be suiting up as the DC hero Batwoman for The CW.

The announcement was first made by Stephen Amell at the CW Upfronts back in May when the crossover event was officially announced.

So… pretty excited to fight alongside Batwoman. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) May 17, 2018

Batwoman will make her first official appearance as part of The CW’s annual DC Arrowverse crossover event in December. Rose also is set to play the role in the Batwoman series the CW has in development for next season. The project is still in the script stage but it is likely to go to pilot and series with a star like Rose attached. Should the show get picked up, it would bow during the 2019-2020 season.

Follow your favorite superheroes when they return this fall to gear up for the event of the season. It all starts October 9.