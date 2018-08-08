Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
Cheap Seats: The Bay Bears

Posted 9:07 am, August 8, 2018, by , Updated at 09:06AM, August 8, 2018

Minor league baseball team the Bay Bears are moving from Mobile, Alabama to Madison, Alabama. With a new city, comes a new name. Some of the possible name changes include the Glow Worms, the Lunartics and more.