Celebrate Wellness: Sunscreen Use On Infants

Posted 1:28 pm, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 01:27PM, August 13, 2018

Here in South Florida, it's important to protect your infants from the sun. Dr. Brianna R. Varas gives tips on how to keep your infant safe from harmful rays, such as sun protective clothing and choosing the right sunscreen.