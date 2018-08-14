Cheap Seats: Roberto Luongo Sets His Goals

We stopped by Jeff Conine's Celebrity Poker Classic and talked to Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo about his time as a poker player and how he uses his patience and focus from hockey to be better at poker.
