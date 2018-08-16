Celebrate Marvel Studios’ 10th Anniversary at MODS

Starting August 30, celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the AutoNation IMAX Theater, Florida’s only IMAX with Laser giant screen theater, at the Museum of Discovery and Science.

Exclusively in IMAX, for one week only, enjoy the Marvel Studios’ 10th Anniversary Film Festival featuring all 20 films in release order followed by two themed days of “Origins” and “Team Ups”! The festival will be capped off by two “Fan Choice” films on the last day.

See one or see them all for only $6.00 per film! Or enter to WIN a pair of tickets below!

In the video below, you can watch your favorite Marvel stars and directors talk about Marvel Studios’ 10th Anniversary Film Festival!