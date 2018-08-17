Cheap Seats: Dolphins vs Panthers Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dolphins take on the Carolina Panthers tonight in their second preseason game. Here’s what you should look for, in our view from the cheap seats.

Can Xavien Howard rebound from a rough game one. He’s been shutting down the Fins receivers in practice, now he needs to bring that to this preseason game and shut down the Panthers.

Ryan Tannehill didn’t get the 1st string offense into the end zone in game one, so a score tonight would be nice. He should get more work, so he should have more opportunities.

And, Tannehill threw rookie Kalen Ballage out of the huddle during practice this week for missing a block. Let’s hope Ballage refines his technique because a missed block during the game could get his QB flattened.