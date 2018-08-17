Screen Time: Celebrating The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marvel Studios is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary of the Marvel cinematic universe by releasing all 20 movies in IMAX.

AutoNation’s IMAX 3D Theater in Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science is the place to watch them. It’s Florida’s only IMAX theater with a laser giant screen!

Relive all your favorite Marvel moments, starting August 30th with the film that started it all, Ironman.

Marlene Janetos, VP of Visitor Services Marketing, MODS, has all the details. "The way it's going to work is the first five days, it's gonna be four shows a day. And then, the second two days, it's gonna be four shows of team ups and four shows of origins."

The team up showings will include the "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Avengers" movies. And four showings of the origin movies include "Ironman", "Spider-man", "Black Panther" and "Doctor Strange."

To close out the festival, on September 6th, there will be two movies where you the fans choose the films you want to watch. All you have to do is head over to the IMAX Twitter account to vote.

Plus, there will be four Marvel movies that have never been shown in IMAX, "starting with Ironman, the very first one that started off the Marvel cinematic universe and Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, and Avengers," Janetos said.

But wait, there’s more. When you buy the super fan package at AutoNation 3D IMAX Theater you will get the ultimate Marvel package.

The package includes "all 20 films, a bunch of goodies like t-shirts and IMAX swag, but the really cool thing is there's only going to be 50 of them sold, and all 50 of those fans get a tour of the IMAX projection booth here at the AutoNation 3D IMAX Theater. This is something you cannot buy. It is not something we do for the public, but we felt that those true Marvel fans needed something special so they're gonna get a tour of our projection booth," Janetos said.

Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival begins August 30th all the way through September 6th.

To purchase tickets, visit mods.org. For a chance to WIN tickets, visit sflcw.com.