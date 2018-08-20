Cheap Seats: Rosier Named To Manning List

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

University of Miami quarterback Malik Rosier was named to the preseason watch list for the Manning Award.

The list included 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2018 season. The winner of the Manning Award will be select by a voting panel after the bowl games As we head into the 2018 Season, we can not forget about Rosier's first season in 2017. The winner of the Manning Award will be selected by a voting panel after the bowl games.

In his first season as the Canes' starting quarterback in 2017, Rosier set Miami's single-season "touchdowns responsible for" record with 31 - besting Vinny Testaverde's previous record of 30 set during his 1986 Heisman Trophy campaign. Rosier threw for 3,120 yards, which were tenth-most in a single season in Miami history, compiling 26 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 468 yards and had five rushing touchdowns.