Cheap Seats: Starting School on the Right Foot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's back to school season so it's the perfect time to rock some brand new kicks. Former cane and dolphin Vernon Carey treated 30 children from Curley's House in Liberty City to a sneaker shopping spree at dicks sporting goods in Aventura.

Curley's house and the Vernon Carey Foundation are both dedicated to helping kids in need. And Vernon is happy to put smiles on their faces.

Joining Vernon were his sons, Vernon Jr and Jalen and former NFL linebacker Stephen Tulloch. And they were happy to join the cause.

As for the kids this was a dream come true. New shoes and a chance to rub elbows with NFL stars.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Vernon's foundation. And it continues to be a blessing for the big fella.

To learn more about the vernon carey foundation and how you can get involved go to www.vernoncarey72foundation.org