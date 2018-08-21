Inside South Florida: Jaya at The Setai

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to Jaya at The Setai.

The word “jaya” meaning victory in Sanskrit (sans-krit)… so you already know every meal here is.. Well… delicious.

The kitchen at Jaya is like one big flavorful melting pot. The menu comprises essential dishes from different parts of the world.

Executive chef Veena holds the reigns in the kitchen and certainly has mastered his vision of modern Asian cuisine.

When you walk in— the first thing you smell are the spices! Which are made in-house and used in every dish.

One of the kitchen’s specialties is the Scottish salmon served with buckwheat noodles.

Another item that’s getting a lot of buzz is the Wagyu Bao.

Jaya at The Setai is located along Collins avenue and 20th street.

Jaya at The Setai is located along Collins avenue and 20th street.