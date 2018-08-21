Tech Tuesdays: Samsung’s New Speaker & Watch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Samsung recently took the wraps off the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone... but the company also revealed a new smart watch, speaker and wireless charger.

The Galaxy watch comes in two sizes and various colors. It resembles last year’s gear sport but with new features, like a three day battery life.

Cellular lTE is now standard so you can stay connected to calls and notifications without your phone - carriers charge about 10 dollar a month for this.

Galaxy watch is swim ready and it’s one of the only smart watches that offers Spotify.

Speaking of which, the companies announced a partnership. Spotify now the official music provider on Samsung devices, including the new galaxy home.

Samsung showed off a cool demo where the same song can follow you from your phone… to the tv.. to the speaker… without missing a beat.

Finally, a wireless charger called duo… charge a phone and watch.. or two phones… it’s 120 dollar and available now.