SoFlo Scene: The Deuce is Loose

Mac's Club Deuce has been open for over 92 years and is the oldest bar in Miami. Located in the heart of South Beach, Mac's Club Deuce is at 222 14th street. It opened its doors in 1926, and then in 1964 Mac Klein bought it and he owned it until 2016, when he passed away at 101 years old.

"Mac Klein was incredible. World War II vet, after WWII he moved to South Florida and started the bar in 1964. He was a legend around here," said Bartender Angel Davis.

Now the bar is owned by Mac's wife. And while several celebrities have passed through the doors over the years, like Anthony Bourdain, it's a great spot for locals and it's set up for conversation

"It's built for interaction, anywhere you sit you can talk to anybody. You can talk to each other from across, around each other, and groups can talk to strangers. It's just a great concept," said Davis.

With late hours you can stop by Mac's Club Deuce almost anytime. Mac Deuce is open from 8am- 5am, with happy hour seven days a week 8am- 7pm.

"Deuce has been like a second home. I know Angel and its like the TV show 'Cheers'. I always appreciate the hospitality and you will see friendly faces all the time," said Bar Patron Will.

For more information visit macsclubdeuce.com