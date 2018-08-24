Screen Time: Thandie Newton

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" comes out on DVD this weekend. Miriam Tapia interviewed Thandie Newton, who plays Val in the film. Thandie shares with us how excited she is to be part of the Star Wars galaxy and what it's like to play a character who kicks so much a*! To see the extended interview, click here
