Celebrate Wellness: How to Trim Belly Bloat

While working out and crunching your abs can help to define sleek abs, it's the foods you eat that can make a difference overnight.

Lifestyle Coach Daryn Mayer says " having a healthy stomach, flat belly, and good digestion will support a healthy immune system, healthy weight, help you to lose weight, and keep your metabolism strong at any age. The key is looking for foods rich in probiotics, this good bacteria that works for your gut."

Experts say give probiotic rich diets a few days to kick in before you begin to see results and stay with it for a lifetime.

"You are giving your body good bacteria. This could be bacteria your are restoring that was lost due to stress or illness. You are helping your body develop a healthy stomach, flatter belly, and the ability to absorb nutrients better," said Mayer