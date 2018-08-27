Cheap Seats: Do You Play Fantasy Football?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is Fantasy Football draft week and we talked to people on the street to get their take on the game.

Looking for a Fantasy Football team name has never been easier. Online you will find some fun team names based your Miami Dolphins. There’s Tannesaurus Rex based on Ryan Tannehill and Rotten to the gore in honor of Frank Gore.

You can combine two Miami Dolphins into one super awesome fantasy football names. Cameron Wake and Kenyon Drake, give us Wake and Drake.

If you want to throw some shade at the archrival New York Jets, and their rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, how about Benedict Darnold? Because anyone who plays for the Jets can’t be trusted.

Or you can incorporate your love for classic Nickelodeon shows and go with Hey Darnold. As in Hey Arnold, the kid whose head was shaped like a football.

Dak Prescott, the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, figures to have a big year in fantasy football. So why not honor him with Baby Got Dak, or Dakstreet’s back all right.

And finally, another QB to draft is Marcus Mariota. And you can pay homage to Marcus with one of the most famous nursery rhymes of all time, Mariota had a Little Lamb.