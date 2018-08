Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kids across South Florida are back at school. And with that comes a variety of anxiety-inducing issues.

We sit down with Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr. Nicole Mavrides from UM Health System and gives us expert advice on how you can talk to your kids about what stresses them out.

If you want to reach Dr. Mavrides for more information you can go to UMIAMIHEALTH.ORG