Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have an office job you may be jeopardizing your health by how you sit and what you eat.

Health Coach and Consultant, Jeremy Abramson, and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Monica Moreno tell us the small changes you need to make in the workplace that include changing your sitting posture and eating real food.

For more information:

ESSENCENUTRITIONMIAMI.COM

E3LIFESTYLE.COM