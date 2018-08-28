Cheap Seats: Dolphins Worth Drafting In Fantasy

The first Dolphin to get drafted in most mock drafts is Kenyan Drake. Fantasypros.com says drake has the sixth easiest strength of schedule for all fantasy running backs. He projects to having over 800 yards rushing this season and around six touchdowns. Ryan Tannehill projects as a number two quarterback option in most fantasy drafts. Primarily because he lost his top fantasy receiver, Jarvis Landry and is throwing to a bunch of new teammates. Don’t forget, he can give you some points with his rushing yards. Most experts say he’s worth a late round pick. At wide receiver none of the fins are getting a lot of love. One guy to consider is Danny Amendola, especially if you’re in a PPR, or points per reception league. Over his five seasons as a Patriot, Amendola finished third, seventh, second, fifth and second on the team in catches. As for Kenny Stills, fantasypros.com points out he ranked 32nd in yards and ninth in touchdowns over the past two years among all wide receivers, which isn’t bad. Plus, with Devante Parker’s injury history, Stills could get a lot of targets.