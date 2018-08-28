Tech Tuesday: Keep Your Kids Safe on Youtube

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rich Demuro gives us helpful tips to keep your kids safe on Youtube.

With parents being busy and their kid wanting to watch something instead of turning on the tv like in the past, they’ll just put their cell phone or tablet in front of them and they’ll start watching youtube videos without understanding the impact it might have on their children.

Some helpful tips would be to search and screen videos in advance, then create a playlist of age appropriate videos.

Youtube has taken steps to introduce real human beings into the review process, which is a start in the right direction.

With that being said there still is a possibility that issues can still fall through the cracks.