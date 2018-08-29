Cheap Seats: Panthers Host Legacy Saturdays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Florida Panthers will host ‘Legacy Saturdays’ at BB&T Center throughout the 2018-19 season as a signature part of the club’s 25th anniversary celebrations. On ‘Legacy Saturdays,' the Panthers will honor, celebrate and welcome home some of the colorful characters and fan favorites who have shaped the first 25 years of Panthers history.

‘Legacy Saturdays’ will kick off with a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 P.M. celebrating Roberto Luongo’s 1,000th NHL game. Luongo became only the third goaltender in NHL history to appear in 1,000 NHL games back in April of this year.

